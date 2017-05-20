GrowSouth is a comprehensive strategy to build a foundation for sustainable growth, and outline five key projects that we believe can jumpstart growth in key areas in the next three years. The City of Dallas has presented a work plan that supports what they can accomplish as part of “GrowSouth” including short term and long term infrastructure and capital improvements that will support and enhance growth in Southern Dallas.
Southern Dallas represents new potential sales tax revenue from business and development that will strengthen our tax base and help fund vital basics that are the foundation of our city. Today, 55% of our citizens live North of the Trinity, yet that part of our City provides 85% of our tax base or conversely, Southern Dallas is home to 45% of our population yet provides only 15% of our tax base.
Southern Dallas is our greatest single opportunity for growth in North Texas, comprising the greatest inventory of land available in Dallas— encompassing 185 square miles, roughly 54 percent of the city’s area. The entire city of Atlanta can fit into Southern Dallas.
When it comes to growth potential Southern Dallas has the land, the workforce, and the will. But to have true success in southern Dallas, we must 1) focus on quality of life, 2) set short-term and long-term goals, 3) attract new investment and 4) celebrate our successes. We are all in this together, so our whole city should be excited when good things happen. This will go a long way toward changing the image and perception of development in southern Dallas, and it will build confidence and drive additional investment.
The plan started with ten goals
that focused on people, investments and locations to drive economic growth.
The foundational briefing presented to Dallas City Council in February 2012 laid out a framework for focus areas and created a set of expectations tied to their potential for growth. Each focus area requires a customized approach to a unique set of opportunities and challenges. Neighborhoods must receive a critical mass of new investment to change market perceptions, so each focus area has a core investment area and a detailed improvement plan. The core investment area is the area most likely to grow in the next two-to-five years.
The focus areas are divided into three categories.
The first category covers three focus areas that are already on a clear path to successful growth. Pinnacle Park Expansion builds around Pinnacle Park and adds a core project in The Canyon at Oak Cliff, a mixed-use development that will add additional retail, office, and residential growth to the area. North Oak Cliff centers around the successful regional attraction Bishop Arts District, as well as the planned rejuvenation of Jefferson Boulevard. The Greater Downtown / Cedars area includes the iconic South Side on Lamar project, the Kay Bailey Hutcheson Convention Center, the redevelopment of the newly-privatized Dallas Farmers Market, and adds the Cedars West area along Riverfront Boulevard.
The second category is comprised of areas that have anchors in place, and are about to attract large- scale private development. The Education Corridor / International Inland Port of Dallas (IIPOD) has two such anchors: the growing University of North Texas at Dallas campus and the IIPOD, a multi- jurisdictional industrial and warehousing district. The Red Bird neighborhood is building around Dallas Executive Airport and Southwest Center Mall. The West Dallas Gateway, at the foot of the new Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, has the burgeoning Trinity Groves project’s restaurants and other residential and mixed use developments.
The third and final category includes two areas where major public investments are leading the way with the anticipation of building private market demand in the near future. The Lancaster Corridor has two core investment areas: the Lancaster Urban Village, recently completed with substantial public investment, and the Dallas VA Medical Center’s ongoing expansion. The DART Green Line area saw the arrival of light rail in 2011, providing new access points in a multitude of neighborhoods stretching from Fair Park to Pleasant Grove.
In 2015, after working in southern Dallas for four years, Mayor Rawlings decided to accelerate growth by adding four overlaying initiatives, known as accelerators
. They are: The Mayor’s GrowSouth Advisory Council
, Neighbor Up
, the High Impact Landlord Initiative
and the Single Family Housing Initiative
. These four accelerators will further promote the growth of southern Dallas.
We’ve significantly increased the number of people who are engaged with GrowSouth in neighborhoods throughout southern Dallas. We have hired privately funded general managers to work on economic development visions in targeted neighborhoods. We’ve been working with landlords to improve blighted neighborhoods and sent the message to those who do not want to cooperate that we will no longer tolerate citizens living in poor conditions. And we’re working on a strategy to build 1,500 new homes in southern Dallas over the next four years priced in the $150,000 to $500,000 range.
After launching GrowSouth, Mayor Rawlings committed to keeping residents and business owners informed on the “State of GrowSouth” with an annual progress report
.